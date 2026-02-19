Writer’s Block is the well known situation where a writer can think of nothing to write about. I am experiencing a phenomenon I have never heard of, writer’s jam. Think traffic jam.

There is so much I want to write about and so many posts in progress that I cannot focus upon just one and am jumping between them all or, just stuck pondering which should get attended to first. Then, out of the blue, well not really as it is in response to communication from me, the preexwife sends a message that includes the following. “My reasons for seeking a divorce include your attitude towards”, our son (Name redacted), “and the potential impact of your possible non‑compliance with U.S. tax filing requirements.” She gives no other reasons though indicates there are others.

I have been writing a reply but fear it is too detailed and have been reworking it. A surprise to me is her reference to my US tax filings. It is not tax filings that are a concern, it is FBAR filings. Beyond that, for about 7 years starting thirteen years ago, I tried to get her to understand what FBAR means for us and our son. She had next to no interest, did the usual shallow fact check and determined that I was off my rocker. She and our son are Japanese citizens are thus free from Uncle Sam’s greedy clutches is what she determined. Now, suddenly after 5 years of silence on the issue, she wants a divorce because of it.

The other is my attitude towards our son. Our son used to be an exceptionally well mannered and behaved boy. At least when mommy wasn’t around. When mommy was around, he tended to be quite needy though generally well behaved and mannered. Now, after 2 + years of her decision that all discipline is child abuse, he is anything but well behaved or well mannered. But, that of course is my fault. A post in the works for substack gives more detail on my grave concerns for my son’s welfare as a result of his mother’s decision to put upon him all responsibility for his actions and behaviors, neglecting her responsibilities as a parent and divorcing me for not following suite.

While I have just turned in the last of my grades for the completed school year, it may be a while before the jam of posts is broken. Now you know why.