Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al X. Griz's avatar
Al X. Griz
6h

I remember taking a trip when Gov Newscum was demanding that everyone lock down in fear over corona balogna. Freeways were eerily vacant. In Oregon, many of the few stores open refused to take cash, saying there was a shortage of coins. What a crock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
4h

It's so easy to use that little plastic (burial shovel) card instead of cash!

Just think how phantom-germless you remain by not handling coins/cash! Just think how everyone saves brain-power not doing mental sums over that dirty cash, paying or receiving! And as you progress in your heightened existence of cashlessness, how convenient it will be to get what they allow you to have, even for a moment!

Or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture