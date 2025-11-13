Yet Another Convenience Store Unusable By Kitsune
Stopped in at a convenience store that I have patronized in the past after my morning coffee nearby. There was a clerk behind the counter but all the registers are self checkout out types and none accept cash. Downtown Tokyo.
This is happening. This is not a warning of what the future may bring, it is happening right now.
A couple or more of my readers have relayed their own recent experiences trying to withdraw their own cash from their own bank accounts, others on not being allowed to pay in cash over certain amounts.
I remember taking a trip when Gov Newscum was demanding that everyone lock down in fear over corona balogna. Freeways were eerily vacant. In Oregon, many of the few stores open refused to take cash, saying there was a shortage of coins. What a crock.
It's so easy to use that little plastic (burial shovel) card instead of cash!
Just think how phantom-germless you remain by not handling coins/cash! Just think how everyone saves brain-power not doing mental sums over that dirty cash, paying or receiving! And as you progress in your heightened existence of cashlessness, how convenient it will be to get what they allow you to have, even for a moment!
Or not.