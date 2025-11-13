Stopped in at a convenience store that I have patronized in the past after my morning coffee nearby. There was a clerk behind the counter but all the registers are self checkout out types and none accept cash. Downtown Tokyo.

This is happening. This is not a warning of what the future may bring, it is happening right now.

A couple or more of my readers have relayed their own recent experiences trying to withdraw their own cash from their own bank accounts, others on not being allowed to pay in cash over certain amounts.