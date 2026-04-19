Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
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Easy for me to say but you need to stop counting the days and try to just let go as it will serve no useful purpose and only continue to weigh you down. That doesn’t meant losing hope and it’s just a better way to face the current situation before better times come along.

It’s also good to see your other articles on your daily life and various adventures and look forward to reading more as I find Japan fascinating, even if it is no longer the place it once was.

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