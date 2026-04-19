The last time I had any meaningful contact with my son was a full month ago now. According to his mother, the reason he gives is because I continued eating at 5he sushi restaurant I took him out to celebrate his graduation and forced him to go shopping with me despite he was tired. Knowing he was tired, I asked if it was okay if I made a quick stop in the ¥100 store before we had ice cream at Baskin Robbin’s, known as “Thirty One” in Japan. He said it was. We had fun talking, joking and laughing on the walk home after dinner, shopping and ice cream. Now, he uses this as his excuse for completely cutting me off from all contact with him.

There are other things I planned to include in this post that are unrelated to this but would give the idea of the rollercoaster ride I am on, but after typing out this update on my son, I can’t. Not at this moment.