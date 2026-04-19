A Full Month
And what a day it has been.
The last time I had any meaningful contact with my son was a full month ago now. According to his mother, the reason he gives is because I continued eating at 5he sushi restaurant I took him out to celebrate his graduation and forced him to go shopping with me despite he was tired. Knowing he was tired, I asked if it was okay if I made a quick stop in the ¥100 store before we had ice cream at Baskin Robbin’s, known as “Thirty One” in Japan. He said it was. We had fun talking, joking and laughing on the walk home after dinner, shopping and ice cream. Now, he uses this as his excuse for completely cutting me off from all contact with him.
There are other things I planned to include in this post that are unrelated to this but would give the idea of the rollercoaster ride I am on, but after typing out this update on my son, I can’t. Not at this moment.
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Easy for me to say but you need to stop counting the days and try to just let go as it will serve no useful purpose and only continue to weigh you down. That doesn’t meant losing hope and it’s just a better way to face the current situation before better times come along.
It’s also good to see your other articles on your daily life and various adventures and look forward to reading more as I find Japan fascinating, even if it is no longer the place it once was.