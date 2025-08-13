Just realized that it was one year ago today that I wrecked my knee during a camping trip to a place we went to for 6 consecutive years. It was the camping trip that the preexwife’s constant, nonstop bitching and moaning about me, everything I did and did not do and every associated with me would have driven me to call a taxi to take me to nearest train station for my to find my way home had I not twisted my knee so horribly.

What a realization. I have been working on packing for the move. In so doing,I have run across Christmas and Birthday gifts for myself and the kids that were intended to be used together but never were and never shall be. Among these are the winter camp cover-alls I received 2 years ago and the camp work apron The Kid got at the same time so that they could help me around the campsite in the winter. We have not gone winter camping since we received these as the preexwife suddenly decided that the only thing The Kids should do is spend every waking moment studying…until she decided to allow them to have an idiot phone and more recently, to play Mine Craft.

I also found the white matsuri wear the preexwife got for all of us for the festivals that require that color rather than the indigo dyed blue we already had. Still in the plastic wrapping, never to be used as a family for the same reasons.

Kampai!