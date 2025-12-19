うつ病…Depression.

Do I have it? Possibly. I have been suffering several of its better known symptoms for these past few years. Chief among these is the persistent loss of interest in everything including things that used to interest me intensely. Knowing that this is a danger sign and where it can lead, I have forced myself to continue to act as if I was still interested in them, not for those around me, but to keep myself engaged with my environment, engaged with life.

For the most part, I am of the belief that depression is the natural result of the past several years. How else should one respond the seeing their kid forced to wear a mask when one is certified in respirator use and knows the health risks of wearing any respiratory protection for prolonged periods and to be shouted down by their child’s mother and the child themself over one’s concern for this known health risk? What is the proper response to seeing your only child’s childhood robbed from them? To having your income greatly reduced year after year as those who force all this upon you enrich themselves? Knowing it is a natural response to this and the rest I have been dealing with for 6 years, I did not give it too much thought and dealt with it instead. Not a happy camper by any measure, but still on site.

But it is not myself and my mental state that prompted me to write on this topic. The preexwife is attending her welcome party tonight and I picked up our son from cram school and took him over to his grandparents’ where he will spend the night. If not mistaken, this is the first time he will have stayed the night at his grandparents’ since before the panic. On the drive between the school and the in-laws I learned that he has been diagnosed with Depression and that he was thus diagnosed sometime before I moved out a month ago. His mom told him not to tell me for she feared my reaction. Supposedly, she fears I will blame him for it. Not the first time she has cooked up such nonsense.

If one wished to concoct a policy for government to follow with the goal of driving as many children to clinical depression as possible, these past 6 years would be the result. Angry I most certainly am, but not at him. Angry at his birthing person (as much as I hate that term, my preexwife enthusiastically participated in the destruction of our son’s childhood and has thus earned that term) yes, but not at him. She has no legitimate claim to the title of “mother”.

Not sure I have shared this with you yet, but until I moved out 5 weeks ago, she had never spent a single 24 hour period alone with our son. He is 12. I have, many times, as she was on business trips, both domestic and abroad. On the rare occasion of a Saturday workshop for me, she always either called her mother over or brought our son over to her parent’s house. She cannot be alone for even a few hours with him. I have no idea why. She also has not traveled anywhere with him either, whereas I have. His mother, she is not.

My anger is not with her alone. Any and all who not only pushed the madness of the past 6 years but also those who went along with it have earned even greater animosity from me. If the divine were to have Fauci or any of his ilk cross my path, I am happily going to prison.