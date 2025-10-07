The coffee house I stop in before going the rest of the way into to the med school has taken down their plastic anti covid barriers! They still had the up Monday when I came in for a special class. However, 5 students were absent Monday with Covid, so the barriers might be going back up again, but for the first time in years, the barriers are down. Staff still wearing masks though, as are those of most businesses.
Even if it's discovered, the face garments do more harm than good, some will not take them off. It'S like Linus from Peanuts with his darn blanket.
It's surprising to read what you shared! Even ultra-blue states here in the States backed off several years ago, after keeping "lockdown" going longer than red states. That's crazy!
Now and then I'll see a senior or two or three masked up at the grocery store or other places, but the numbers are small.