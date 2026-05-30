Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Cindi's avatar
Cindi
1d

Beautiful!

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BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
1d

Stunning!

Yes, the skill of the artists is admirable and hard to believe. The emphasis on atmosphere as a 'character' unto itself is crazy-good (cloud and snow embossing, rain and water, etc.). And the women.

Goddesses. As luscious as 40's pinup girls and a lot more subtle.

My "jam" is the kimonos: those patterns, flow, texture, color, contrast of the negative space as important as positive.

Your collection is FABULOUS! Bravo!

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