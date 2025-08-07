Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
11h

I do not want my stuff in the cloud. Never went there because I never trusted it.

Wondering why anyone would want their stuff on in someone’s database…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
9h

I think we should return to smoke signals...while grilling some burgers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture