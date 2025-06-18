Nor is it human ingenuity supported by this big brain that has gotten us as far as we have made it. The only plausible answer for our longevity as a species is that there is an almighty God who wishes for our survival. Without his help, the last human would have died eons ago.

Not able to find out how to print monthly card it card statements and unable to log into the website, I made another trip to the device counter. The last I went was around a month ago, I think. Not so long ago at any rate. There still was a receptionist, who wore a mask, but this time she directed me to one of three large monitors equipped with microphone, camera, card reader and other doodads and doohickies. No more face to face consultations with your credit card service, or at least not with mine.

There is a way to print statements through the app, but it is not straight forward and hinky. One must click the proper download option within the proper screen, not the screen that displays the statement. Make that make sense. Anyway, that issue is hopefully resolved now.

Now, allow me to share proof positive that God exists. Are you sitting down. Please, read no further until you are. I accept to responsibility to any injury incurred as a result of you reading what follows.

The service woman helping me through videoconference was wearing a mask.