Every Silver Lining Has A Dark Cloud
A call from my son.
Surprisingly, I received a phone call from my son Tuesday afternoon. Surprising not only for whom the caller was, but also in that I felt my phone buzz. After realizing it was buzzing in its hip holster on my belt, the number displayed was my preexwife’s. Not too surprising that it was my son’s voice on the other end. I figured his phone was unavailable for whatever reason. His voice seemed happy. And it was.
He called to let me know that he passed the entrance exam for one of the Jr. High Schools he wants to go to. Great news. With all the missed classes and the dearth of homework he accomplished in his preparation, I was worried that he was in for monumental disappointment. But, then again, with the low birth rate in Japan having finally created the long warned about demographic collapse, I have been wondering if all that preparation was now even necessary. Whatever the forces that transpired to allow to, he passed.
I know that most of his favorite schools have swim teams or clubs and I asked if this one did. It does not. This surprised me, as it was a major deciding factor for him. When I asked why he chose this one, his response saddened me. “SDGs”, was his reply. He likes the school’s devotion to the UN’s SDGs.
I'll take things I don't want to know for 500.00, Alex.
That is horribly disappointing. Did you ask him specifically which ones and why?
Sdg's are another go at utopia. The problem with utopia is that it is tyranny. It is someone's idea of ideal. To have the ideal is fine, and to live up to it in your own life is fine. To enlist volunteers in this type of thing is also fine. Henry David Thoreau and BF Skinner had their ideas of utopia. Four-day workweeks sounded too good to be true.
Because it is.
My idea of utopia and yours are two different things.
Because of government-sponsored utopia, and global utopia, is that inevitably, it will get distilled down to the LCD, or least common denominator. Make it so no one can starve and everyone will be in equal misery. We got a taste of it during Covid. Determining who was essential and non-essential. Determining what could open and close. Determining under what conditions things could reopen.
Corporate entities couldn't fall over one another fast enough to embrace SDG's.
Because they were. the ones that won. Unprecedented transfer of wealth. Like bleeding a rock.