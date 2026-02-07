Surprisingly, I received a phone call from my son Tuesday afternoon. Surprising not only for whom the caller was, but also in that I felt my phone buzz. After realizing it was buzzing in its hip holster on my belt, the number displayed was my preexwife’s. Not too surprising that it was my son’s voice on the other end. I figured his phone was unavailable for whatever reason. His voice seemed happy. And it was.

He called to let me know that he passed the entrance exam for one of the Jr. High Schools he wants to go to. Great news. With all the missed classes and the dearth of homework he accomplished in his preparation, I was worried that he was in for monumental disappointment. But, then again, with the low birth rate in Japan having finally created the long warned about demographic collapse, I have been wondering if all that preparation was now even necessary. Whatever the forces that transpired to allow to, he passed.

I know that most of his favorite schools have swim teams or clubs and I asked if this one did. It does not. This surprised me, as it was a major deciding factor for him. When I asked why he chose this one, his response saddened me. “SDGs”, was his reply. He likes the school’s devotion to the UN’s SDGs.