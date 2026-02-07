Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Jimmy Gleeson
1d

I'll take things I don't want to know for 500.00, Alex.

That is horribly disappointing. Did you ask him specifically which ones and why?

Jimmy Gleeson
3h

Sdg's are another go at utopia. The problem with utopia is that it is tyranny. It is someone's idea of ideal. To have the ideal is fine, and to live up to it in your own life is fine. To enlist volunteers in this type of thing is also fine. Henry David Thoreau and BF Skinner had their ideas of utopia. Four-day workweeks sounded too good to be true.

Because it is.

My idea of utopia and yours are two different things.

Because of government-sponsored utopia, and global utopia, is that inevitably, it will get distilled down to the LCD, or least common denominator. Make it so no one can starve and everyone will be in equal misery. We got a taste of it during Covid. Determining who was essential and non-essential. Determining what could open and close. Determining under what conditions things could reopen.

Corporate entities couldn't fall over one another fast enough to embrace SDG's.

Because they were. the ones that won. Unprecedented transfer of wealth. Like bleeding a rock.

