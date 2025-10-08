Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amat's avatar
Amat
2d

The future for all of us is uncertain, from your posts I see a person that is part of a close community of supportive diverse friends and that person sustained those friendships over many years which is not easy, it required time, effort and commitment especially as a stranger in a foreign land. Regardless of outside circumstances that individual cannot be erased and will carry the ability to make meaningful connections with him wherever he is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
1d

I’m glad you shared this and can’t think why you would regret it. Such experiences help you to rediscover your authentic self and cast aside the negative energy that has been dominating your life for so long. Your cultural understanding and language abilities will always help to give you an edge in a place like Japan and while many of these girls might seem like unobtainable candy, I think you have more going for you than you realise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture