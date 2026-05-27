Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
4h

I changed after menopause, but I didn’t divorce my husband. Sorry you had to go through all this. Could be the jabs. I remain unjabbed. My husband remains unjabbed. We still together.

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1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
42m

I agree about the jabby jabs. Some may call me a conspiracy theorist but I have seen way too many people loose their ability to reason. I mentioned this to someone about 4 years ago and he called me an idiot. He went on to get the hokey pokey twice. I hope he enjoyed his Dunning-Kruger moment. I wonder what he is doing now.

Right before reading your post, I saw something that made me think, Maybe Yuri Bezmenov was right. Commies infiltrating families and schools...This time with a needle.

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