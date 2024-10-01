It’s Done.
If the Japanese replicant vaccine is what they say it is, it’s game over. Enjoy what time you have left.
Headline in tonight’s (Oct 1, 2024) Japan Times
Routine COVID-19 vaccinations begin for elderly in Japan
From the article.
“Routine COVID-19 vaccinations, mainly for people age 65 or older, began in Japan on Tuesday in a program running until March 31 next year.
Available in the program are five vaccines that can combat the JN.1 omicron variant, including a new type called a replicon vaccine using self-amplifying messenger RNA that creates proteins evoking immune responses against the novel coronavirus.”
One recipient said the following.
"”I'm glad I got vaccinated because I don't want to cause trouble to my family," said a 72-year-old local resident, who received her eighth COVID-19 vaccination.”
Japan is chock full of tourists from abroad at the moment. Again, if this replicant thing does what they say it, self replicates and “infects” the unvaccinated, tourists returning from the Land of the Setting Sun are bringing it home to you.
Enjoy what they let you have for as long as they let you have it. Be seeing you.
Good God I thought the Japanese enmass were awake to what has happened to them and what their government was responsible for and apologizing for? I’m totally confused.
Hard to “❤️” this….