Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Amat
1d

Difficult times, during good times we sometimes can successfully cover-up cracks that occur with people and situations. The fake pandemic was a catalyst for so many underlying problems that had been previously covered up, financial, social, familial, professional etc. and some were able to get through the discordance but others were casualties of this traumatic event. One thing is certain there really is no going back when the cracks become too large to cover up and disguise, dealing with anger and resentment is soul destroying. Sometimes forging ahead is the only option and making the best of a bad hand that has been dealt in life.

Claudia
1d

It's actually good that your preexwife only has to deal with one kid on her own, especially since he's a handful. Hopefully, you and your son will reconnect when he's older and has more life experience.

By the way, these days, it's extremely rare for anyone under 70 to be in relationship for a lifetime, so 21 years is quite an achievement.

