David Taylor
1d

What is needed is an international barter system. Also a system that connects like minded people who need funds in different countries. For example, there must be plenty of people in the US who need to transfer funds to Japan and vice-versa. There must also still be other grey areas as well as other methods which are technically outright illegal but hard to detect. At least for now. Ultimately, all of these regimes have lost their legitimacy if they even had any legitimacy in the first place so on this basis we have a right and a duty to rise up against the system.

