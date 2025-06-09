Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

David Taylor
2d

At this stage, I think we have little choice but to assume the jab was the reason for any illness suffered by friends or relatives unless there’s firm evidence to suggest otherwise. In some cases it might only be one of a number of factors as in the case of my friend who had a stroke about 18 months ago. While not being overweight, he certainly wasn’t one to exercise or keep fit apart from the daily walk to and from the bus stop. So perhaps if he had been fitter, it might not have happened or the stroke might have been delayed. Same as the wife of a friend who had a brain aneurism a couple of weeks ago. She had almost certainly suffered from an auto immune condition after the jab and even acknowledged this. But can I link this with the aneurism? Of course I cannot say 100% but there’s every reason to assume that to be the case. What about her brother who died of turbo cancer only 2 weeks after diagnosis? Or the old classmates, a few of whom died within the last couple of years. There is actually no harm in getting in wrong occasionally as the fact is 99 times out of 100, the jab is likely to have been a factor if not the main cause.

BetterOffRed
3d

Condolences.

MDS is a terrible poison. Sadly, i think we're going to witness a lot more of these turbo deaths and "treatment" patents.

