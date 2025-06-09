This is a big one that kept escaping from attempts to share it. Mid or late April I think it was, we got word that a friend of the preexwife, an acquaintance of mine through her died of MDS after being first diagnosed in November the year prior. Back when we were engaged and for the early years of our failed marriage preexwife participated in our ward’s athletic association. The group she played with had both a men’s and women’s team and the two often competed at the same venue and times and held many social events, like weekly after practice drinking. I would pick her up from the drinking parties after my own practice which was for kendo. I got to know some of these folks quite well, one was the mother of one of the kids that practiced kendo with me, so that helped.

One of the guys of her team was an athletic father of a young girl that was universally adored thus he was affectionately known as the girls’ Papa. Let’s say the girl’s name was Yui, he was called Yuichan’s Papa. He was just a few years older than us. He is one of two I knew the best as he was very friendly and accepting of non Japanese, several of whom played on the team though I have not seen him nor any other from this group with one exception for many years as the preexwife’s work schedule grew too busy to continue. She did go to various events like the team’s 50th anniversary a few years back. It is Yuichan’s Papa passed away suddenly after a recent diagnosis of MDS.

If the preexwife has any suspicion that his early passing had anything to do with the clot shot, she does not betray these thoughts. It must also be said that years ago, while she was still practicing, one of the women she played with died suddenly of undiagnosed lung cancer. By suddenly I mean like two days after they practiced together. Late thirties or early 40s with kids and suddenly died of lung cancer. Nonsmoker. That was quite a shock and due to this, it may be easier for the preexwife to not wonder if her employer’s product played a role. I suspect the shot did.