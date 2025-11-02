We felt guilty leaving our Foo cat all alone during long work days during the week so when a coworker of the then wife had to find homes for their kittens, we took one in as a playmate for Foo. That was early 2011. The kitten was very friendly but Foo was not towards her. Foo was not happy at all, at first, but in about little more than a month, warmed up to the new addition to the family.

Mia atop Foo.

Mia has a ringed tail and when young stood on her hind legs. With her mousy looks, she resembled a Mia Cat (Meerkat in English), and was thus named “Mia”. My wife soon left for an extended business trip to the States. During these three months, Mia bonded with me, so I am her human. That winter was quite cold and she has crawled under my blanket every cold night since then. Despite Foo being against the idea, she eventually bonded with Foo, too.

When Foo was fading away from her kidney disease, Mia kept a round the clock watch over her big sister. We know because my wife and I took turns with Foo so that she would not be alone when she passed. She passed away early December 2022. Mia’s reaction was not as we expected from what we had read. Despite observing the whole process, when we brought her over the just deceased Foo, Mia recoiled. Did not recognize her. Guess Foo’s scent had already changed. Mia still mournfully wails as she looks for Foo each night.

The summer before Foo passed, Hoki joined the family. Foo was receptive, Mia was not. Despite being small herself, she was the runt of her littler and never grew larger than a 6 month old kitten, she never the less chased Hoki away every time he approached her. After Foo passed, Mia would try to cuddle with Hoki who eventually remembered her bad treatment towards him and he chased her away. He then be much bigger than she. Still searching for Foo, she spends even more time with me. Follows me around at most times.

Two more cats would later join us, but Mia initially wanted nothing to do with them either, and now, whenever she wants to snuggle with her own kind, they chase her away. Wasn’t always like that. Both Hoki and Siam used to allow her near but she never reciprocated and now is dependent upon me.

What is going to happen to her when I leave for good in a week or so?

The latest photo of Mia.