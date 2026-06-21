Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Bare-Faced Plague-Spreader's avatar
Bare-Faced Plague-Spreader
10h

Sorry to hear this, and must be even harder on the double holiday of Birthday and Father's Day.

My dad, as luck would have it, also had his birthday in late June so the two holidays were usually combined. Even now, I would probably have to confirm from a funeral program I created his exact date of birth. He'd be 85.

Are you "forbidden" to help your son, or is it more like he has been poisoned from you helping him which essentially comes down to the same?

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1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
17h

Sorry to hear this! ..

my son who is 21 was just put on anti depressants and i dont know if it will help him in getting a job! .

me and his father divorced almost 16 years ago and he's not in his life, as i did encourage it, but my son shunned away almost every time his father wanted to connect.. I imagine he has hostility for the abuse he seen of me, by his father!.. they have never been close, even when he seen him as a young child!..

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