Sorry for my relative silence on this subject and some others yesterday and the evening before.

A severe deficit of rack time this past two weeks left me too exhausted to keep going.

Only one application of the miraculous garlic water Wednesday. Got up just 4 hours after applying it before going to bed, not only did I not have time to put any on before leaving for class, 4 hours is not enough time between doses. At least I don’t think so. Excited first about walking home without using my cane and sharing that with you, I was overcome by the results of the election. I did not apply any DMSO until 22 hours had passed since the last application.

This (Thursday) morning, I went down the stairs normally. No pain, not even across the knee cap as has been the case when descending stairs. Did not use the cane to take out the trash. My next door neighbor remarked approvingly at the sight of me caneless.

I rode my mountain bike to the express station today! First time in closing on 3 months since I could do this. This activity did cause much soreness and a wee bit o pain, as expected. The torque upon the knee to swing the other leg over the saddle of the bike causes uncomfortable sensations in the knee that lead me to wonder if this was a wise decision. But I got to the station with minimal problems, with the knee anyway. It took tries to unlock my bike lock. Not using it suddenly for what I had hoped to be only a short time, I found I could not recall the lock combination on the first try! Had to air up the tires but that was expected. The bike parking garage I normally use was full necessitating more dismounting and remounting of the bike to use the underpass for the railway, which did not help the knee. The unforgiving pedals of the densely packed free bicycle parking visited unspeakable violence upon both knees and shins.

Carried my cane more than I used it most of yesterday. My student noticed I was not using it and rejoiced. He actually did. Good fellow, he. Feeling really good after the lesson, I opted to walk from Akihabara to Ueno station a distance of approximately2 kilometers. Did so at my normal brisk pace with the use of the cane! I tried this several weeks ago with my cane. I was happy with my progress and stopped at two bars along the way to enjoy a craft beer in each. But the pain the next day was bad and abated little until I applied DMSO for the first time a week ago today.

Another problem related to neglect of my bike. My bike headlight didn’t work. Recently my wife informed me that they were going to start enforcing traffic law on bicycles the same as with motor vehicles, so I pushed my bike the several blocks to the nearest 100 yen store for a new light. Given the workout the knee was given during the day and would get on the ride home, I opted to use the cane in the store. The ride home was rough on the injured knee, but to be honest, the long hill on the way can be difficult after a day of work without an injury.

Applied the miracle fluid last night before turning in and knee still improved this morning. Some soreness but no pain and no restriction in movement.

What’s that? Where is the crime? Setting aside for the moment all the other reported uses for DMSO, withholding the promotion of this for muscular-skeletal injury is criminal. Had I not mentioned my knee injury and not had DMSO recommended, I would at this moment most likely be looking into getting it operated upon and having to deal with all that comes from that thereafter. I wonder if my mom could have prevented getting both her knees replaced if she had used this. How many others in the decades of squashing this miracle could have quickly and inexpensively restored to health? Though my case is not yet fully resolved and may still result in surgery, I am of the opinion that the damage requiring repair is significantly less after the use of DMSO. At this point, I am doubtful surgery will be required.