Thanks to Honey Badger Moving, the heavy lifting of the move is done. Instead of sleeping on just the mattress with all my clothes stacked about the room, it now looked like this.

The rest of the apartment is a mess and shall remain so until I get caught up with work. I am two weeks behind checking speeches, found the missing assignments, and grades to get in at another school before I get things put in their proper places but at least I have a comfortable place to sleep.

Thanks HB!