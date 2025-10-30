Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

User's avatar
JC's avatar
JC
4hEdited

Ahhh, Kitsune.

I got a Japanese lesson today from a 13 yo. He was talking - about Manga? Drawing? Making a "Kitsune" (and he taught me to say it properly).

He told me about the spirit with 10 tails. Kitsune.

Then I heard this song. It's meant to be a Christmas song, but -

Run with the Fox

Into the Wind

Into the Dawn of Tomorrow. . .

https://youtu.be/IUkwXavUhm4?si=jSmWpoRkaeN_D3Rs

Blessings on your move.

Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
1h

So it is happening.

You have broken dirt, metaphorically speaking.

The kid and Minecraft. I know for sure if Minecraft had been around back, when I was a kid, my mom would have had the perfect incentive for me to complete all sorts of chores. It would have made her "weed craft" that much easier to enact upon me.

Does the Kid play Minecraft alone, or with online friends?

i know how your kid feels to a degree. The days when the internet goes down are painful, that much more if it is power. It shows me how dependent I am on those things when they are missing. And for a moment, I feel gratitude for all that I do have that I tend to take for granted.

