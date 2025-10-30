According to my realtor, the landlord will have the apartment ready by Nov 7th. The plan is get the keys and survey the place as early as possible a week from tomorrow and spray for bugs. Then I will prepare whatever cleaning gear necessary to deep clean as I am not expecting that the landlord will do so. The balcony, bathroom, toilet washing machine drip pan will get special attention. The kitchen sink and counter top are stainless steel but give the age and use, I plan to Never Dull them and give them a navy shine. Of course, I will be wanting to wipe and mop everything down after bug bombing the place and before moving anything in. Then as it is drying, I load up the minivan and start bring stuff over. Even with help, not sure the availability of those who have offered to help will allow them to do so next weekend, I doubt I’ll be able to transfer my flag as soon as that weekend.

I got “home” around 9:30 this evening to find The Kid stomping and stamping upstairs as they fought over MineCraft with their mother. Told her it was a bad idea. She has created a monster and it will be her alone that has to deal with it until, well probably until she passes away. She certainly is not teaching The Kids any skills needed to survive on their own.