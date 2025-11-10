Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dion Clingwall's avatar
Dion Clingwall
3d

An Izakaya end to any day is a great end to the day! Wishing you a smooth transition...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
Claudia's avatar
Claudia
3d

Congrats on the move, hope the new space soon feels like home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture