One of the many ukiyoe prints I shared with you over the week end is not yet in my possession. I hoped it would arrive Saturday. Instead, I arrived yesterday as I was out shopping. Using the QR code on the missed delivery notice, I was able easily access Japan Post’s website. After multiple tries, I switched to English to see if I could learn what the problem was. Nope. Just an error notice and code.

Once again, I had to bring the notice with me and stop by the P.O., to arrange for redelivery. As with multiple times in the past, the postal clerk had difficulty rescheduling delivery. After quite some time and a phone call, the supervisor came over, asked what was going on and the two of them went to his computer terminal and were eventually able to get it done. 15 minutes and two people using two computers with no waiting, just to schedule a delivery. This comes after about half an hour spent on,one trying to figure it out.

This not the first time I have been through this circus. The problem was different, usually the website will not accept the number printed on the failed delivery notice. This time it did, but there was some kind of error.

It was not that long ago when all it took was a visit to the PO with the notice and the6 would go to the back and in a few moments come back with your package. I miss those days. I fail to see how all this online stuff is better than how we used to do things. Speaking of which, do travelers cheques still exist?