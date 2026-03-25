Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
6h

I honestly don't know what to say to you, as I am not family, and not a friend, just a friendly stranger.

My empathy cannot sustain you, nor give you real strength, although if I could, I would give you a big warm hug and the assurance that you're not alone.

Reply
Share
Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
8h

I have no idea how hard it must be when your own son goes silent on you.

There will be and are consequences to this as he has previously agreed and then renegged on it. It shows that he can't be relied upon.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture