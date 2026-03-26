Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
2d

As you replied to my recent comment, the influence of his mother could be the key here. Your son might not be fully aware of this but at the same time on some level, maybe subconscious, he may worry about how his mother might react to him showing you any kind of affection. Either way, this is an important clue to his behaviour and might even lead to some kind of solution to the current situation.

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
2d

I wish Substack had other options than “like” because I don’t like this at all.

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