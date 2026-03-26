An episode that provides more fuel for my newest rant (upcoming) against technological revenge promoted an unplanned trip over to the house. A failed attempt to change my address for my credit card had an important package delivered to the house. My ex-wife let me know it arrived this morning and that they would not be home for the next three days. This let me know that my hopes of taking my son to the zoo tomorrow and hiking Sunday were as empty as the commitments these have made to me.

Between school years, my son was also home. He was standing in the living in front of the tv and glared at me with a look of disgust for a moment, then turned back to the tv. He was looking through the menu of saved programs. He said not a word and did not reply to me when I called his name. It is raining today so I brought a large plastic for the package but it did not cover the bottom. My ex-wife provided a roll of wrapping tape to secure the bag, so I was there for a little while. The kid ignored me the whole time. Did not respond when I told him “Bye”.