Belling the Cat
3d

I admire your courage and pray God blesses you. Don't worry about what people may think; it's out of your control, and may be so much better than your guesses. They know you even though you've been less present lately, and when the facts become clear, try not to think so little of them that they wouldn't understand. They may understand already more than you suppose. My two cents'.

Jimmy Gleeson
2d

Why would your wife throw all this away?

My first thought is, why not ask her and see what she says? Since it's a done deal, might as well get her answer on that. It may not bring you satisfaction, but it will at least be an answer.

Second, I think COVID was a catalyst event; it galvanized many and certainly shook up any pre-existing conditions in people's relations. That you were living in such close and continuous proximity to her (and her you) did not make it easier. It disrupted many people's plans. It certainly, coupled with some bad personal decisions, disrupted mine.

Third, it also sounds like you have a little marriage melancholy in that the person you were dating was not the one you married.

Finally a way to turn this around is, why would you want to keep this?

You don't necessarily know if you will lose access to your community once the divorce goes through. But is it worth it to keep such a community if you had to deal with what you have been dealing with continues? It's easy for me since I sit on the sidelines, but I don't know what I'd do if I had to be married to someone who buys into all the Panic.

After all, we have more pressing needs for our anxiety, like receiving an email from substack that states that I need to provide information for stripe that was due august of 2024.

1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
