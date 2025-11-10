Everyday, the preexwife makes leaving less difficult. Tuesday was a busy day for me. I met with the realtor and we went to see the apartment again, he marking on the floor plan where stains, scuffs, scratches and other light damage existed to protect against claims upon these when moving out. I brought a tape measure and measured for curtains, and areas available for various appliances. I learned from the realtor, who was kind enough to call the gas company and water company to set both of those up for me, that if I had a gas stove by the time they gas man came, I could have it hooked for free. Once free from all the appointments that day, I rushed out to buy things I would need.

I honored the request to pick The Kid and the preexwife up from cram school at 9 pm. It was chilly in the car so I turned the heater on. While I did so because it was chilly to me, she is always cold and I thought she would appreciate it being on. Nope. “You have the heater on!?”. She then told me, “Next time, turn the head lights off when waiting!” I didn’t realize they were still on,I did not turn them on as they come on automatically. Secondly, she is throwing me out, there is not likely to be a next time. I am in the middle of moving. When we got home, I got yelled at again for turning on the heater; she had turned it off but I didn’t realize she did. I thought I was turning it off just before killing the engine, instead I turned it back on.

Later in the week, being unusually nosey, she peers into the shopping bags of stuff I bought for the apartment, and criticizes my purchases with a sneer. She tells me that I can take some of the towels we accumulated over the years and burying some was a waste of many. I respond that I hadn’t, that I bought cleaning gear and curtains. “Oh, curtains! Yes, you’ll need curtains. Yep, curtains are something you do need.”, and went on and on about how necessary curtains are. WTH?

How in the hell is she going to live without someone to find constant fault with? Or, will she just focus her bad habits upon the kids? That is what I fear, but there is no longer anything I can do about that.

She asked yesterday if it was okay for them, or at least the kids, to know where I am moving to. Why do they want to know? So that they can gloat on the downgrade of my life due to them throwing me out? I will leave them with my address, but to take them to my apartment, why?