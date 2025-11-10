Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
4d

I feel for you. Your life will be better (One hopes).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
4d

Why keep up appearances?

I think that is what is being faced now, appearances. The facade is down, and yet at the same time, old habits die hard.

So there will still be different signals sent.

But yes, there will be something huge you are about to get. Some peace and quiet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture